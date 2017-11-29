Cornell Launches New Bike Share Program, Now Powered by Zagster
The program kicks off with an inaugural ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Kennedy Hall station at 3:15 p.m. , followed by a launch festival on the Arts Quad. Built in partnership with Zagster, the nation's leader in campus and community bike sharing, the new program builds off the success of Cornell's previous student-run bike share.
