Civic Ensemble presents BALTIMORE - A Play About Race on a College Campus

Civic Ensemble, in partnership with the Cornell University Department of Performing and Media Arts, presents Kirsten Greenidge 's Baltimore, a contemporary play about racism on a college campus. Baltimore tells the story of Shelby Wilson, an African-American resident adviser for a group of freshmen at a college in New England.

