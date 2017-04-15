Cinema 10 to host film and panel discussion a Forgotten Farmsa about dairy industry
According to the film's makers, while farm-to-table restaurants, farmers markets and community supported agriculture are booming and new farmers are celebrated, traditional dairy farmers are often left out of the local food celebration. New England has lost more than 10,000 dairy farms in the past 50 years, and fewer than 2,000 farms remain, according to the film.
