Cinema 10 to host film and panel disc...

Cinema 10 to host film and panel discussion a Forgotten Farmsa about dairy industry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

According to the film's makers, while farm-to-table restaurants, farmers markets and community supported agriculture are booming and new farmers are celebrated, traditional dairy farmers are often left out of the local food celebration. New England has lost more than 10,000 dairy farms in the past 50 years, and fewer than 2,000 farms remain, according to the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dryden Taxes, Water & Sewer all going up Apr 8 Leaving NY ASAP 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Do I Support Mike... 22
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tompkins County was issued at April 17 at 10:11PM EDT

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC