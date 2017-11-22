Call for Submissions: Cornell Hospitality Research Summit 2017 -...

School of Hotel Administration at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business 149 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853-6902 United States Tollfree: 800.257.2228 Phone: +1 607-255-6376 Fax: +1 607-255-9540 Visit Website We live during an unprecedented period of political, economic, societal, and business disruption. Many traditional models for governance, wealth creation, and societal well-being are being challenged by new and emerging concepts around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.