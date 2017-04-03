Breakthrough Telescope to Map Origins of Stars, Galaxies and the 'Cosmic Dawn'

ITHACA, N.Y. A unique and powerful telescope capable of mapping the sky at submillimeter and millimeter wavelengths is headed to South America. With a slated completion date of 2021, the 6-meter aperture telescope, Cerro Chajnantor Atacama Telescope-prime , will be located near the summit of Cerro Chajnantor in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

