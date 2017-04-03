Breakthrough Telescope to Map Origins...

Breakthrough Telescope to Map Origins of Stars, Galaxies and the 'Cosmic Dawn'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

ITHACA, N.Y. A unique and powerful telescope capable of mapping the sky at submillimeter and millimeter wavelengths is headed to South America. With a slated completion date of 2021, the 6-meter aperture telescope, Cerro Chajnantor Atacama Telescope-prime , will be located near the summit of Cerro Chajnantor in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mar 10 Do I Support Mike... 22
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) Mar '17 Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb '17 Conklincolt 6
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb '17 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC