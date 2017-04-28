Binghamton man, 25, was 'a bright light'

Friday Apr 28

Binghamton man, 25, was 'a bright light' Nicholas Gabriel, 25, of Binghamton, died April 4. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pbRX70 Joseph and Amy Gabriel's son, Nicholas, started playing music when he was 8, part of a line of musicians that includes his father, a bass guitarist and vocalist, and grandfather, who was a pianist and trumpet player. Nick used his parents' cellar as his music studio, a spot where bands he was part of as early as elementary school - there was Smash and much later on I Am Brave - would practice and where Nick would have what his mother called "drum-o-ramas."

