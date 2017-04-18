Biden to Speak at Cornell University Next Month
Cornell University has announced Biden is scheduled to give the Senior Convocation address on the Ithaca campus on May 27. According to the university, tickets will not be required. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
