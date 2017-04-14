Andrew Clarke and Dominique Allen Lawson to Lead New Musical 'Welcome to America'

Andrew Clark e and Dominique Allen Lawson have been cast in leading roles in the highly anticipated new musical Welcome to America - A Caribbean Musical, which will have its World Premiere performance in New York on Thursday April 20 at 8pm at the Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College, Jamaica Queens. The two singer-actors lead a multi-talented ensemble from across the Caribbean diaspora for the new show, which features book by Karl O' Br Ian Williams , music by Clarke, Williams and Joel Edwards , and Lyrics by Clarke and Williams.

