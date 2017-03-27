X Ambassadors, The Roots to headline ...

X Ambassadors, The Roots to headline new concert festival in Ithaca

The "Renegades" rock band and The Roots will co-headline the inaugural Cayuga Sound Festival at Stewart Park in Ithaca on Friday and Saturday, September 22-23. The all-ages, outdoor music event will feature two stages and special guests K.Flay, The Knocks, Margaret Glaspy, Jukebox the Ghost, Tei Shei and more.

