X Ambassadors, The Roots to headline new concert festival in Ithaca

The "Renegades" rock band and The Roots will co-headline the inaugural Cayuga Sound Festival at Stewart Park in Ithaca on Friday and Saturday, September 22-23. The all-ages, outdoor music event will feature two stages and special guests K.Flay, The Knocks, Margaret Glaspy, Jukebox the Ghost, Tei Shei and more.

