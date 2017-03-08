Tom Reed in Ithaca Saturday for his town hall
Republican Rep. Tom Reed will hold a town hall meeting in Ithaca on Saturday amid a wave of similar events across the country where attendees have attacked legislators for plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
