Retired Ithaca teacher tapped for Board of Regents
The Board of Regents meets at the Education Building Monday, April 18, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. A retired Ithaca school teacher has been tapped to fill an opening on the New York State Board of Regents, a 17-member governing body that sets education policy for the state. Susan Mittler, of Ithaca, is the favorite to fill a vacancy left by longtime board member James Tallon, Jr., a former state assemblyman who served on the board for 15 years.
