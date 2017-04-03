PROOF, the drama at Shea's 710 Main Theatre, benefits from preparation, says actor Biondolillo

While old Hollywood movies might have us believe that all you need is a stage to "put on a show," in fact there are weeks of behind the scenes preparation, including developing "back stories" for all the characters, as explained by Marissa Biondolillo, currently in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play PROOF. In his laboratory, inventor Thomas Edison is quoted as saying: "Genius is one percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.