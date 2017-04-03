PROOF, the drama at Shea's 710 Main Theatre, benefits from preparation, says actor Biondolillo
While old Hollywood movies might have us believe that all you need is a stage to "put on a show," in fact there are weeks of behind the scenes preparation, including developing "back stories" for all the characters, as explained by Marissa Biondolillo, currently in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play PROOF. In his laboratory, inventor Thomas Edison is quoted as saying: "Genius is one percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 10
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC