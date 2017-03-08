Planetary science: Volcano gas makes worlds habitable
Gases from erupting volcanoes could make planets beyond the Solar System warmer and hospitable to life, even if the planet is relatively distant from its host star. Ramses Ramirez and Lisa Kaltenegger of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, used a climate model to study whether hydrogen spewing from volcanoes on exoplanets could build up in their atmospheres and trap heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|No More Mike Sigler
|21
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC