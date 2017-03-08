Planetary science: Volcano gas makes worlds habitable

Gases from erupting volcanoes could make planets beyond the Solar System warmer and hospitable to life, even if the planet is relatively distant from its host star. Ramses Ramirez and Lisa Kaltenegger of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, used a climate model to study whether hydrogen spewing from volcanoes on exoplanets could build up in their atmospheres and trap heat.

