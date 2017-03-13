More Lansing Pushback on Gas Moratorium
Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill says he will volunteer to join the Tompkins County Energy and Economic Development Task Force to 'try to bring some sense' to its plan that would extend Lansing's moratorium on natural gas indefinitely in order to force developers to use sustainable energy solutions. Hartill said that a proposed plant that would have brought 100 good jobs to the Village is now being located in Massachusetts because natural gas is not available for new projects in the Cornell Business and Technology Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 10
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC