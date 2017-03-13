More Lansing Pushback on Gas Moratorium

Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill says he will volunteer to join the Tompkins County Energy and Economic Development Task Force to 'try to bring some sense' to its plan that would extend Lansing's moratorium on natural gas indefinitely in order to force developers to use sustainable energy solutions. Hartill said that a proposed plant that would have brought 100 good jobs to the Village is now being located in Massachusetts because natural gas is not available for new projects in the Cornell Business and Technology Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.