Mice to men: everywhere you go, we'll follow
In 2016, nearly half of all calls to pest control agencies were pleas for help against rising populations of Mus musculus domesticus, the house mouse. But the origins of this battle far predate our potato chip crumbs and central heating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 10
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC