Matt Schwartz wins 2017 T.G. Solomon Award for Entrepreneurship and Civic Engagement
At age 27, Schwartz left a high-paying job with one of New York's largest real estate investment firms for 43 acres of farmland in Ithaca, N.Y. Schwartz and his partner, Chris Papamichael, wanted to build housing for nurses, police officers and others who worked in the bustling college town, but could not afford to live in it. Initial support for the unlikely project was thin, but they hustled to scrape together lenders, housing tax credits and local support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 10
|Do I Support Mike...
|22
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb '17
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb '17
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC