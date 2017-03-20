Matt Schwartz wins 2017 T.G. Solomon ...

Matt Schwartz wins 2017 T.G. Solomon Award for Entrepreneurship and Civic Engagement

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: NOLA.com

At age 27, Schwartz left a high-paying job with one of New York's largest real estate investment firms for 43 acres of farmland in Ithaca, N.Y. Schwartz and his partner, Chris Papamichael, wanted to build housing for nurses, police officers and others who worked in the bustling college town, but could not afford to live in it. Initial support for the unlikely project was thin, but they hustled to scrape together lenders, housing tax credits and local support.

