LIVE: Rep. Tom Reed hosts town hall in Ithaca

The Republican congressman makes his second arrival in Ithaca in a month, and first town hall appearance since May 2016

The line outside the Southside Community Center in Ithaca extended down the block by 6 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Constituents of Rep. Tom Reed have been shivering outside the Southside Community Center in Ithaca for more than hour Saturday morning in temperatures hovering around 10 degrees to secure a ticket for an 8 a.m. town hall meeting.

