Large crowd turns out to hear plan for proposed film school in Liverpool

About 200 people packed the auditorium of the former A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool to hear Jeremy Garelick's presentation on the proposed Liverpool School of Cinema. educate people who are from Syracuse and be able to build this self-sufficient ecosystem of really talented people right here in Syracuse."

