Large crowd turns out to hear plan for proposed film school in Liverpool
About 200 people packed the auditorium of the former A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool to hear Jeremy Garelick's presentation on the proposed Liverpool School of Cinema. educate people who are from Syracuse and be able to build this self-sufficient ecosystem of really talented people right here in Syracuse."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|No More Mike Sigler
|21
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC