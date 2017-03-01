Kitchen Theatre Company Welcomes New Artistic Director
M. Bevin O'Gara, award-winning director and associate producer of Boston's Huntington Theatre, has been named the new producing artistic director of Ithaca's Kitchen Theatre Company, effective July 1, 2017. O'Gara's appointment was unanimously approved by the Kitchen Theatre Company's board of directors on February 2, 2017 after a national search.
