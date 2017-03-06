Ivy League college taking many of textile history museum collections

The American Textile History Museum has voted to transfer the bulk of the museum's Osborne Library to Cornell University Library, part of the museum's process to transfer its entire collection of artifacts to other organizations as it prepares to permanently close its doors. Due to a significant financial deficit, the ATHM Board of Trustees voted in May of 2016 to seek approval from the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and Supreme Judicial Court to permanently close.

