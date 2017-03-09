Ithaca Murder: Records hint at Barkley's mentala
ITHACA MURDER: Records hint at Barkley's mental issues Justin Barkley's previous run-ins with law enforcement shed light on mental issues central to the murder case. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2m63DEl The anonymous Aug. 27 911 call to Tompkins County Sheriff's deputies was the second they fielded about Justin Barkley that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|No More Mike Sigler
|21
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC