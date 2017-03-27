Grateful Dead Shares Remastered 'Danc...

Grateful Dead Shares Remastered 'Dancing In The Streets' From Cornell '77

The Grateful Dead will issue an 11-disc box set titled May 1977: Get Shown The Light via Rhino Records on May 5. Contained within are complete recordings of four Grateful Dead shows from May 1977 including the first official release of the band's famed May 8, 1977 concert at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The Cornell show will also be released by itself on CD and vinyl and today Entertainment Weekly has premiered remastered audio of the 16-minute, disco-fied cover of Martha & The Vandellas' "Dancing In The Street" from the legendary performance: "Since the moment that the board tape of Cornell began circulating in the late 1980s, its legend was instantly created," Lemieux said in a statement.

