Good News: Jones receives Harvard conference award
Mary Katherine Jones , a sophomore journalism major at Ithaca College and a Vacaville native, was awarded Best Delegate at the Harvard National Model United Nations Conference in Ithaca, New York, on Feb. 19. Jones worked as The Strait Times in the Press Corps committee, which she said she was automatically drawn to due to her interest in journalism. "Throughout the weekend at the conference, I worked to produce about 16 articles on various topics from the point of view of The Straits Times," she said in a release about the conference.
