Free information need not cost a fortune
Sunshine Week, a nationwide initiative which runs through March 18 this year, highlights the importance of government transparency. It's been around for 10 years, but a simple Google search for "Freedom of Information" reveals a bleak picture of the time and expense involved in giving public access to government records nationwide.
