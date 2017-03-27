Ex-Japanese prime minister to discuss power plant disaster
The man who was the prime minister of Japan when an earthquake triggered a tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster will be giving a talk at Cornell University. Naoto Kan will give a lecture on nuclear power, the Fukushima disaster and renewable energy on Tuesday at the Ivy League school's Statler Auditorium in Ithaca, New York.
