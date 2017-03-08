Ebola vaccine promising in chimps but...

Ebola vaccine promising in chimps but may never be used

Thursday

A new oral Ebola vaccine seems to works in apes - but that doesn't mean Africa's great apes are now safe from the virus, which poses a grave threat to endangered gorillas, bonobos and chimpanzees. It may, however, never be used, unless researchers, conservationists and officials can agree on vaccination strategies and how to test the vaccines.

