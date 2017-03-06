Dryden and Lansing, NY, See Burst of Self-Storage Development
The communities of Dryden and Lansing, N.Y., have seen an uptick in self-storage development due to local demand for climate-controlled units and a reduction in available building space in nearby Ithaca, N.Y. There are at least five projects comprising more than 68,500 square feet between the two towns. Three of the projects will expand existing facilities, while two will be ground-up assets, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|No More Mike Sigler
|21
|Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10)
|Mar 3
|Ms Onnest
|19
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|6
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC