Cornell Study Compares Hotel Valuatio...

Cornell Study Compares Hotel Valuation Models

Tuesday Mar 21

The Center For Hospitality Research at The Cornell School Of Hotel Administration 537 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853 United States Phone: 607-255-9780 Fax: 607-254-2922 Visit Website In determining accurate values for hotel properties, analysts typically use either of two methods, one based on comparable sales that includes hotel characteristics and another that relies on projected income estimates using capital market variables. A new study from the Cornell Center for Hospitality Research concludes that neither model is superior to the other, and further that combining the two models does not result in more precise hotel valuations.

