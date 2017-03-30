Bedrock actually found at Cornell's Olin Library, construction resumes
While students have bemoaned the delay of Whispers Cafe construction for the past semester, the construction project is now back on track. After discussing the construction project with workers placed on the project, Washington University administrators realized the rock shelf was discovered not at our Olin Library but at Cornell University's library of the same name.
