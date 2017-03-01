An unsung hero of Venezuela's revolut...

An unsung hero of Venezuela's revolution: Marcelo Jose Alfonzo Rosas

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

Dr Marcelo Jose Alfonzo Rosas, who passed away on February 22 aged 66, was a committed revolutionary and supporter of Venezuela's late socialist president Hugo Chavez. He had been an active socialist since his student days at the Central University of Venezuela , where he studied medicine and biology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) 6 hr No More Mike Sigler 21
Review: Ithaca Dermatology - Kimberly Silvers MD (Mar '10) 17 hr Ms Onnest 19
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC