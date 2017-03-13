A.G. Schneiderman Files Suit Against ...

A.G. Schneiderman Files Suit Against President Trump's Second Immigration Ban

March 13, 2017 - Today, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman formally filed suit against President Trump's second immigration ban, joining Washington State's lawsuit in the Western District of Washington. New York joined Washington, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon in filing an amended complaint that details the harms the second executive order will cause the States and their residents, institutions, and economies.

