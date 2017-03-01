Watch: The Evolution of the Human Face Over Six Million Years
A new video shows how the human face has evolved over six million years, compressing the full history of human evolution into 68 seconds. The author of the video, John Gurche, describes himself as a "paleoartist" and has made his name producing realistic reconstructions of long-dead creatures based on fossil evidence.
