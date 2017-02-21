Voodoo Dead To Pay Tribute To 40th Anniversary Of Grateful Dead's Cornell 1977 Performance
Hot on the heels of a sold-out run through the Northeast, supergroup Voodoo Dead has announced a new performance as part of the 6th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest in New Orleans during Jazz Fest. On Sunday, May 7 at Republic NOLA the band will pay tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's famed May 8, 1977 performance at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
