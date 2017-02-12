Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash in Ithaca
Police say two people were injured after being hit by a car in Ithaca just after 12 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of South Meadow Street. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.
