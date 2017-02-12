Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash in It...

Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash in Ithaca

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Your News Now

Police say two people were injured after being hit by a car in Ithaca just after 12 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of South Meadow Street. Access to most of our on-demand video clips is open to all users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Feb 13 Anyone But Mike S... 20
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Feb 4 Carolb 25
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC