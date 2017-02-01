Traffic alert: 'Behemoth' turbine hea...

Traffic alert: 'Behemoth' turbine headed for PA could cause delays across CNY

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

A "behemoth" turbine will be making its way across Central New York this week as it heads for its final destination in Pennsylvania, potentially causing travel delays along certain roads, the New York State Police warned today. Over the next week, a large, 187-ton General Electric turbine will be transported by truck from a Schenectady plant to Pennsylvania, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 30 No more Sigler 18
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Jan 19 ruthlewis 24
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC