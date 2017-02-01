Traffic alert: 'Behemoth' turbine headed for PA could cause delays across CNY
A "behemoth" turbine will be making its way across Central New York this week as it heads for its final destination in Pennsylvania, potentially causing travel delays along certain roads, the New York State Police warned today. Over the next week, a large, 187-ton General Electric turbine will be transported by truck from a Schenectady plant to Pennsylvania, troopers said.
