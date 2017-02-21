Theodore Lowi, zealous scholar of presidents and liberalism, dies
Theodore Lowi, a venerated political scientist who challenged conventional scholarship on presidential power and identified the emergence of what he called "interest-group liberalism," died Feb. 17 in Ithaca, N.Y. He was 85. Professor Lowi taught at Cornell University from 1959 to 1965, returned in 1972 and remained the John L. Senior professor of American institutions until he was granted emeritus status in 2015. Coupling academic expertise with charisma, he popularized his theories with an evangelical zeal and a Southern drawl in lectures, television appearances and groundbreaking books, which he was said to have dictated verbatim into a tape recorder.
