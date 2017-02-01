the mindHow Psychologists Determine Whether Someone Is Faking...
For the past three months, I've been covering a Manhattan murder trial that might finally solve the mystery of what happened to Etan Patz, the 6-year-old boy who vanished on his way to the school bus in 1979. In my time in the courtroom , several questions I've heard have stuck out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Jan 30
|No more Sigler
|18
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|ruthlewis
|24
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC