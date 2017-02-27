The First Round

The First Round

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Session

TRAONACH is a traditional Irish ceili band that grew out of the lively and long-standing Ithaca Irish music scene. Traonach is a fortunate meeting of talented seisAon musicians from around the USA who had all, to their own amazement, ended up living in the small city of Ithaca, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Session.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Feb 13 Anyone But Mike S... 20
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC