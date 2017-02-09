SVMC Welcomes PA to Orthopedics Practice

SVMC Welcomes PA to Orthopedics Practice

Kendra Isbell, PA-C, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Orthopedics. Isbell is a former Certified Nutrition Support registered dietitian and attended graduate school to receive her master's degree in health sciences and a physician assistant certificate both from George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., in 2009.

