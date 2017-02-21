Reed Meets With Ithaca Protesters
Last Thursday, Congressman Reed met with protesters holding a sit-in at his Ithaca district office. It was his first stop after arriving back in his district after meeting with President Trump in the morning in D.C. regarding the President's agenda.
