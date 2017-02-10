Protests Erupt Nationwide as Army Approves Dakota Access Pipeline
Protesters rallied at demonstrations nationwide Wednesday to protest the Army Corps of Engineers' decision to greenlight the construction of the contested $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline. The company behind the pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners, says it will start work immediately.
