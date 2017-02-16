Ocean meadows scrub seawater of harmful bacteria
Seagrass meadows are the most widespread coastal ocean ecosystems in the world. Research now finds that these plants can reduce the load of disease-causing bacteria such as Enterococcus in the surrounding seawater by up to 50%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Feb 13
|Anyone But Mike S...
|20
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Carolb
|25
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC