More than 7,000 people in Ithaca, Cornell University without power
Thousands of people in Ithaca and at Cornell University did not have electricity Saturday night due to an outage in Tompkins County. Utility provider NYSEG said 7,218 customers in the county were without electricity.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
