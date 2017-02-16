Jenny Sabin's Photoluminescent "Lumen...

Jenny Sabin's Photoluminescent "Lumen" Installation Wins 2017 Young Architects Program

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Architect Online

A photoluminescent knitted installation by Ithaca, N.Y.-based Jenny Sabin Studio has been selected from five finalists for the 18th year of the Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1's Young Architects Program . The annual program, which unofficially began two decades ago with Gelatin's "Percutaneous Delights" installation in 1998, commissions an emerging practice to design a structure for MoMA PS1's courtyard that will shelter visitors during the annual Warm Up concert series, and the temporary environment must feature shade, seating, and some use of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Architect Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Feb 13 Anyone But Mike S... 20
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Feb 4 Carolb 25
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC