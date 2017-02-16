Jenny Sabin's Photoluminescent "Lumen" Installation Wins 2017 Young Architects Program
A photoluminescent knitted installation by Ithaca, N.Y.-based Jenny Sabin Studio has been selected from five finalists for the 18th year of the Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1's Young Architects Program . The annual program, which unofficially began two decades ago with Gelatin's "Percutaneous Delights" installation in 1998, commissions an emerging practice to design a structure for MoMA PS1's courtyard that will shelter visitors during the annual Warm Up concert series, and the temporary environment must feature shade, seating, and some use of water.
