Ithaca Flower Power IPA Ranked in 'Top 25 Most Important Beers Ever Brewed'
Who would have guessed one of the most influential craft beers in the United States was created in Tompkins County. Ithaca Beer Company's Flower Power IPA has been named one of "The 25 Most Important Beers Ever Brewed," by Food and Wine Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Carolb
|25
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Jan 30
|No more Sigler
|18
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC