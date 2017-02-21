HR in Hospitality, Cornell University to Present High-Level Solutions ...
School of Hotel Administration at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business 149 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853-6902 United States Tollfree: 800.257.2228 Phone: +1 607-255-6376 Fax: +1 607-255-9540 Visit Website The HR in Hospitality Conference, in partnership with the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, the Cornell Institute for Hospitality Labor and Employment Relations, and the Cornell University ILR School, will offer HR professionals a unique opportunity to witness and learn from the strategic and practical discussions that are now occurring in boardrooms across the country. The extremely popular Cornell University Executive Summit will be held March 29 at ARIA Resort and Casino, Las Vegas.
