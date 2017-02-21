HR in Hospitality, Cornell University...

HR in Hospitality, Cornell University to Present High-Level Solutions ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

School of Hotel Administration at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business 149 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853-6902 United States Tollfree: 800.257.2228 Phone: +1 607-255-6376 Fax: +1 607-255-9540 Visit Website The HR in Hospitality Conference, in partnership with the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, the Cornell Institute for Hospitality Labor and Employment Relations, and the Cornell University ILR School, will offer HR professionals a unique opportunity to witness and learn from the strategic and practical discussions that are now occurring in boardrooms across the country. The extremely popular Cornell University Executive Summit will be held March 29 at ARIA Resort and Casino, Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Feb 13 Anyone But Mike S... 20
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Feb 12 Conklincolt 7
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Feb 4 Carolb 25
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC