GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May
There are 7 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday Feb 10, titled GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:
The interruption is due to a major project that will shut the main runway for the entire month. The $11.9 million project, 90 percent funded by the federal government, 5 percent from the state with the balance coming from service fees, will require ripping out the old 7,300-foot main runway and installing a completely new landing strip, said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.
#1 Friday Feb 10
They should just shut down the whole airport. Only thing it's good for is a one-way flight out of hellhole BC.
United States
#2 Saturday Feb 11
just dropped in on your Mesa topix board and it doesn't look like your doing much better except for the sunshine.Gangs corruption and on and on. Please take care of your problems and issues and let us deal with ours.
United States
#3 Saturday Feb 11
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/ari...
glad you feel safe there. LOL
#4 Saturday Feb 11
Why is this 90% funded by the Federal Government. Another Zionist plot to ruin america.
Winnipeg, Canada
#5 Saturday Feb 11
STOP with the Zionist stuff .. Nonlib !
Really ..
It is Hate Speak directed at Juice !
#6 Saturday Feb 11
@conklincolt - Glad you did 5 minutes of research lol. Mesa is a huge city, the older parts of it yes has its problems, but the newer neighborhoods are beautiful like Scottsdale. I know you think BC is still great because you live in Conklin, but enjoy paying thousands a year in taxes.
United States
#7 Sunday
Do some yourself. I live in Conklin and there is no crime, its a friendly,quiet , safe town,and beautiful up on the hilltops and taxes are very low compared to Binghamton and the cities.
Unlike where you live, hot, dry, traffic jams,high taxes,crime, noise,pollution, and melting ice cream cones. Again just stay there and post on your own topix and leave the rest of us here alone.Thank you. Because believe it or not we don't really think WTF you think.
