GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamt...

GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May

There are 7 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday Feb 10, titled GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights in May You're out of luck trying to book a Delta flight out of Greater Binghamton Regional Airport in May. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kuAIJt The interruption is due to a major project that will shut the main runway for the entire month. The $11.9 million project, 90 percent funded by the federal government, 5 percent from the state with the balance coming from service fees, will require ripping out the old 7,300-foot main runway and installing a completely new landing strip, said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
LOL

Mesa, AZ

#1 Friday Feb 10
They should just shut down the whole airport. Only thing it's good for is a one-way flight out of hellhole BC.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
conklincolt

United States

#2 Saturday Feb 11
just dropped in on your Mesa topix board and it doesn't look like your doing much better except for the sunshine.Gangs corruption and on and on. Please take care of your problems and issues and let us deal with ours.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
conklincolt

United States

#3 Saturday Feb 11
http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/ari...

glad you feel safe there. LOL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Plot master

Brooklyn, NY

#4 Saturday Feb 11
conklincolt wrote:
http://www.azcentral.com/story /news/local/arizona/2016/07/30 /where-does-arizona-rank-among -americas-most-violent-states/ 87747274/

glad you feel safe there. LOL
Why is this 90% funded by the Federal Government. Another Zionist plot to ruin america.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nonlib No 1

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 Saturday Feb 11
Plot master wrote:
<quoted text>
Why is this 90% funded by the Federal Government.
Another Zionist plot to ruin america.
STOP with the Zionist stuff .. Nonlib !
Really ..
It is Hate Speak directed at Juice !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LOL

Mesa, AZ

#6 Saturday Feb 11
@conklincolt - Glad you did 5 minutes of research lol. Mesa is a huge city, the older parts of it yes has its problems, but the newer neighborhoods are beautiful like Scottsdale. I know you think BC is still great because you live in Conklin, but enjoy paying thousands a year in taxes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Conklincolt

United States

#7 Sunday
LOL wrote:
@conklincolt - Glad you did 5 minutes of research lol. Mesa is a huge city, the older parts of it yes has its problems, but the newer neighborhoods are beautiful like Scottsdale. I know you think BC is still great because you live in Conklin, but enjoy paying thousands a year in taxes.
Do some yourself. I live in Conklin and there is no crime, its a friendly,quiet , safe town,and beautiful up on the hilltops and taxes are very low compared to Binghamton and the cities.

Unlike where you live, hot, dry, traffic jams,high taxes,crime, noise,pollution, and melting ice cream cones. Again just stay there and post on your own topix and leave the rest of us here alone.Thank you. Because believe it or not we don't really think WTF you think.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Mon Anyone But Mike S... 20
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Feb 4 Carolb 25
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC