Grateful Dead To Release Legendary Cornell 1977 Show And 'May 1977: Get Shown The Light' Box Set

The Grateful Dead will issue an 11-disc box set titled May 1977: Get Shown The Light via Rhino Records on May 5. Contained within are complete recordings of four Grateful Dead shows from May 1977 including the first official release of the band's famed May 8, 1977 concert at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The Cornell show will also be released by itself on CD and vinyl.

