Grateful Dead To Release Legendary Cornell 1977 Show And 'May 1977: Get Shown The Light' Box Set
The Grateful Dead will issue an 11-disc box set titled May 1977: Get Shown The Light via Rhino Records on May 5. Contained within are complete recordings of four Grateful Dead shows from May 1977 including the first official release of the band's famed May 8, 1977 concert at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. The Cornell show will also be released by itself on CD and vinyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Feb 13
|Anyone But Mike S...
|20
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Carolb
|25
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC