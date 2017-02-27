Feature - Restrooms Residence Hall Restroom Renovations Eye ADA...
Recently, there has been much written about contemporary trends and topics that affect the way that facility managers update, remediate, and otherwise make compliant restrooms on college campuses. Upgrades to residence hall restrooms have typically been executed to accomplish one of two primary goals: a) to deliver a needed refresh of the existing restroom via the provision of new fixtures, new flooring, and tile - perhaps even an LED upgrade - to accomplish a "replace in kind" approach; or b) to become compliant with important code and regulatory changes - such as ADA requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Feb 13
|Anyone But Mike S...
|20
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Feb 12
|Conklincolt
|7
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC