Farmers get update on alfalfa snout beetle battle
North country farmers are finding success in their battle against the alfalfa snout beetle, but much work is still be done, according to an expert on the predominantly north country pest. “There's a lot of acres to be treated,” Elson J. Shields, professor of entomology at Cornell University, Ithaca, told more than 50 area farmers during the annual Lowville Farmers Co-op winter forage forum Tuesday at the Lowville fire hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Anyone But Mike S...
|20
|GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights...
|Sun
|Conklincolt
|7
|Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr...
|Feb 10
|walkerny
|1
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Carolb
|25
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan '17
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC