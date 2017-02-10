Farmers get update on alfalfa snout beetle battle

North country farmers are finding success in their battle against the alfalfa snout beetle, but much work is still be done, according to an expert on the predominantly north country pest. “There's a lot of acres to be treated,” Elson J. Shields, professor of entomology at Cornell University, Ithaca, told more than 50 area farmers during the annual Lowville Farmers Co-op winter forage forum Tuesday at the Lowville fire hall.

