Farmers get update on alfalfa snout b...

Farmers get update on alfalfa snout beetle battle

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

North country farmers are finding success in their battle against the alfalfa snout beetle, but much work is still be done, according to an expert on the predominantly north country pest. “There's a lot of acres to be treated,” Elson J. Shields, professor of entomology at Cornell University, Ithaca, told more than 50 area farmers during the annual Lowville Farmers Co-op winter forage forum Tuesday at the Lowville fire hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) 23 hr Anyone But Mike S... 20
News GROUNDED: Project shuts down Binghamton flights... Sun Conklincolt 7
News Does Lansing Have a Voice in the Natural Gas Cr... Feb 10 walkerny 1
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Feb 4 Carolb 25
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan '17 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC